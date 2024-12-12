Quantinno Capital Management LP Increases Stock Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 44.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,374 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BJ. Creative Planning increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 99.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 764,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,151,000 after buying an additional 382,114 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,439,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,118,000 after buying an additional 217,385 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 123.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 149,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,297,000 after acquiring an additional 9,925 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $99.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.29. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $64.06 and a one year high of $100.74.

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 35.41% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $940,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,221,502.24. This represents a 2.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.25.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

