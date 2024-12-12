Quantinno Capital Management LP Increases Stock Position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Wix.com by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 198 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wix.com by 112.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 246 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Wix.com by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 632 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Wix.com by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 778 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in Wix.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WIX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Wix.com to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Wix.com from $200.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Wix.com from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wix.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.71.

Wix.com Stock Performance

Shares of Wix.com stock opened at $216.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $185.54 and a 200 day moving average of $169.97. Wix.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $103.53 and a fifty-two week high of $229.79.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

