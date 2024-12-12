Quantinno Capital Management LP Lowers Stake in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Concentrix by 354.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 472,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,202,000 after buying an additional 368,295 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Concentrix by 2.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 104,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Concentrix by 221.9% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 42,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 28,989 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 22.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Concentrix by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 45,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNXC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Baird R W upgraded shares of Concentrix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Concentrix from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Concentrix in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Concentrix from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Concentrix from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Insider Transactions at Concentrix

In other Concentrix news, CEO Christopher A. Caldwell sold 9,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total transaction of $517,672.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 241,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,745,020.70. The trade was a 3.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 1,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $79,330.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,783 shares in the company, valued at $1,427,490.54. This trade represents a 5.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,367 shares of company stock worth $641,668 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $44.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.89. Concentrix Co. has a 12 month low of $36.28 and a 12 month high of $106.10.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.06). Concentrix had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Concentrix Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.333 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is a positive change from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

Concentrix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

