Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases 12,939 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 133,693 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 12,939 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,061,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,190,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in F.N.B. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $380,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in F.N.B. by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 170,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 12,978 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other F.N.B. news, CEO Vincent J. Delie, Jr. sold 125,000 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $2,062,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,652,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,261,778.50. The trade was a 7.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Price Performance

NYSE:FNB opened at $16.30 on Thursday. F.N.B. Co. has a 1-year low of $12.49 and a 1-year high of $17.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.99.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). F.N.B. had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $413.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.80 million. On average, research analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens increased their target price on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on F.N.B. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

