Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases 1,543 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

VDC stock opened at $221.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.72. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $186.25 and a fifty-two week high of $224.40. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

