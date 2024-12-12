Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases 1,747 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 46.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORN. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 154.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 320,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,727,000 after buying an additional 194,122 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 9.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,201,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,489,000 after purchasing an additional 102,206 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 13.9% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 696,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,115,000 after purchasing an additional 85,098 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the third quarter worth about $19,666,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 10.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 400,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,814,000 after purchasing an additional 39,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.22, for a total transaction of $3,219,003.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,738,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,814,431,929.28. This represents a 0.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William M. Lyons sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.88, for a total value of $248,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,261,339.20. This represents a 5.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,188 shares of company stock worth $16,823,772. Company insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Stock Up 0.3 %

MORN stock opened at $358.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $342.01 and its 200-day moving average is $318.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 47.35 and a beta of 1.19. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.51 and a twelve month high of $362.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.01). Morningstar had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $569.40 million for the quarter.

Morningstar Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This is an increase from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is 24.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $352.00 price objective on shares of Morningstar in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. UBS Group began coverage on Morningstar in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morningstar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $360.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MORN

Morningstar Profile

(Free Report)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.