Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases 27,972 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,985 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 27,972 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Infosys were worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Infosys during the third quarter worth about $16,560,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 5.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,072,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,235,000 after purchasing an additional 297,183 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Infosys by 186.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,186,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,697,000 after buying an additional 1,422,814 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 52.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,010,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,816,000 after buying an additional 348,018 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Infosys by 67.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,601,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,532,000 after buying an additional 3,074,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Investec cut shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.85.

Infosys Stock Performance

NYSE INFY opened at $23.36 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.26. The stock has a market cap of $96.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.00. Infosys Limited has a fifty-two week low of $16.04 and a fifty-two week high of $23.51.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.43% and a net margin of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2126 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from Infosys’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 29th. Infosys’s payout ratio is presently 53.85%.

Infosys Profile

(Free Report)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.