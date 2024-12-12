Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases 9,020 Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 171.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,020 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Carr Financial Group Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PPA opened at $118.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.36. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.87 and a fifty-two week high of $124.89.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

