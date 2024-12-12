Quantinno Capital Management LP Raises Holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 168.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,016 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,576,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,727,000 after acquiring an additional 681,954 shares during the period. Kennon Green & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 140.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kennon Green & Company LLC now owns 159,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 93,008 shares during the period. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 154,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 57,375 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,537,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,950,000 after acquiring an additional 198,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

KVUE stock opened at $22.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.16. Kenvue Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $24.46.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.09%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KVUE. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kenvue in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Kenvue from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America increased their target price on Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Kenvue from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.64.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

