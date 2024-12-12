Quantinno Capital Management LP Raises Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 130.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,089 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in Xylem by 6.6% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Xylem by 9.6% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in Xylem by 1.0% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,436,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,527,000 after purchasing an additional 25,308 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the second quarter valued at $3,002,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1,185.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem Price Performance

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $123.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.05. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.52 and a twelve month high of $146.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.75.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XYL shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $172.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $163.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.91.

Check Out Our Latest Report on XYL

Xylem Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.