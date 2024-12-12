Quantinno Capital Management LP Raises Position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 294.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,403 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHDN. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the second quarter worth $125,418,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 763,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,241,000 after acquiring an additional 381,754 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 10,126.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 195,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,338,000 after acquiring an additional 193,914 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,231,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 66.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 250,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,944,000 after purchasing an additional 100,230 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on CHDN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $161.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $166.00 price target on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective (down previously from $166.00) on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho cut their target price on Churchill Downs from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.88.

Churchill Downs Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CHDN stock opened at $138.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.44. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a twelve month low of $111.10 and a twelve month high of $150.21.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 45.48% and a net margin of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $628.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Churchill Downs Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.409 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This is a boost from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.38. This represents a yield of 0.29%. Churchill Downs’s payout ratio is currently 7.29%.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

