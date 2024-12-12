Quantinno Capital Management LP Raises Stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned about 0.05% of Travel + Leisure worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Travel + Leisure by 1,948.1% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 2,759.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 14.4% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travel + Leisure

In related news, insider Geoffrey Richards sold 9,400 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $531,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,289,585.12. The trade was a 7.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $93,158.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,832.96. The trade was a 25.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,209 shares of company stock valued at $4,940,022 in the last three months. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TNL shares. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Travel + Leisure from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.80.

Travel + Leisure Price Performance

TNL opened at $53.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.63. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1-year low of $36.77 and a 1-year high of $56.91.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 48.06%. The company had revenue of $993.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Travel + Leisure’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Travel + Leisure Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is 33.96%.

Travel + Leisure Profile

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

