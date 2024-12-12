Quantinno Capital Management LP Reduces Stock Position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Quantinno Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Balchem were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BCPC. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Balchem during the third quarter worth about $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Balchem by 73.4% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Balchem by 642.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Balchem during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Heritage Family Offices LLP purchased a new position in shares of Balchem during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

BCPC stock opened at $178.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $174.93 and a 200-day moving average of $168.79. Balchem Co. has a 12-month low of $133.82 and a 12-month high of $186.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.91, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is an increase from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.75%.

BCPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Balchem from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

