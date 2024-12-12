Quantinno Capital Management LP Sells 269 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Quantinno Capital Management LP cut its stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cable One were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cable One by 70.7% in the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 113,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,229,000 after purchasing an additional 47,082 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in Cable One during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,554,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cable One during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,410,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cable One by 6.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 134,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,788,000 after acquiring an additional 8,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cable One by 24.6% in the third quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 27,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,566,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cable One alerts:

Cable One Stock Performance

CABO opened at $382.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $377.84 and its 200 day moving average is $366.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.87. Cable One, Inc. has a 12-month low of $311.28 and a 12-month high of $574.53.

Cable One Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a $2.95 dividend. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. Cable One’s payout ratio is 27.29%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Cable One from $480.00 to $470.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cable One currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $554.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CABO

Cable One Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.