Quantinno Capital Management LP Trims Stock Position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 31.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,301 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,236,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 219.8% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,610,000 after purchasing an additional 210,968 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 748.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,303,000 after acquiring an additional 57,827 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in MSA Safety by 453.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,845,000 after acquiring an additional 34,248 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in MSA Safety by 51.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 97,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,303,000 after purchasing an additional 33,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on MSA Safety in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock.

MSA Safety Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of MSA opened at $177.51 on Thursday. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 52-week low of $160.02 and a 52-week high of $200.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $172.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 0.99.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $432.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.95 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSA Safety Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is 29.48%.

About MSA Safety

(Free Report)

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

