Quarry LP Acquires New Holdings in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,394 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSWC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Capital Southwest in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital Southwest during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 6,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 1,539.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 6,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on Capital Southwest from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Capital Southwest Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSWC opened at $22.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.23. Capital Southwest Co. has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $27.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 37.77% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $48.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Capital Southwest Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Capital Southwest Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.05%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.46%.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalizations and growth capital investments.

Featured Stories

