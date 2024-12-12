Quarry LP Acquires New Stake in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR)

Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 54.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,488,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,654,000 after buying an additional 3,330,714 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,575,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,907,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,365 shares during the period. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC lifted its position in American Healthcare REIT by 19.3% during the second quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 1,797,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,260,000 after buying an additional 290,740 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 6,875.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,605,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AHR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of American Healthcare REIT from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 13th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Healthcare REIT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.13.

American Healthcare REIT Stock Performance

Shares of AHR stock opened at $28.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.54. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.63 and a 12-month high of $29.99.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $523.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.26 million. American Healthcare REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

About American Healthcare REIT

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

