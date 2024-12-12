Quarry LP Buys 1,245 Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Free Report) by 157.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Bandwidth in the third quarter valued at about $191,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 53,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 11,033 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 371,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,500,000 after buying an additional 153,223 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Bandwidth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $747,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bandwidth by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 73,795 shares during the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bandwidth Stock Performance

BAND stock opened at $20.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $557.08 million, a PE ratio of -21.77 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.26. Bandwidth Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $25.02.

Insider Activity

Bandwidth ( NASDAQ:BAND Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $193.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.05 million. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Devin M. Krupka sold 3,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total value of $77,769.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,922.22. This represents a 24.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 15,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total value of $327,616.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,164,714.46. This trade represents a 13.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,733 shares of company stock worth $948,310. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Bandwidth from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Bandwidth Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

