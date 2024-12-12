Quarry LP Buys 1,341 Shares of Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG)

Quarry LP raised its stake in Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG – Free Report) by 448.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in Hamilton Insurance Group were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HG. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Hamilton Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group during the third quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. 29.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Hamilton Insurance Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays began coverage on Hamilton Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hamilton Insurance Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hamilton Insurance Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.60.

In other Hamilton Insurance Group news, CAO Brian John Deegan sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $335,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,404.32. This represents a 45.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HG opened at $19.20 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.85. Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $12.44 and a 12 month high of $20.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $512.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.96 million. Hamilton Insurance Group had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 21.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty.

