Quarry LP Buys New Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DDOG. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its position in Datadog by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 23,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its position in Datadog by 31.6% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Datadog by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Datadog news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 2,488 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.04, for a total transaction of $393,203.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 68,758 shares in the company, valued at $10,866,514.32. The trade was a 3.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 178,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.28, for a total value of $28,824,445.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,236,887.04. This trade represents a 32.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 713,446 shares of company stock valued at $97,145,034. Corporate insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $156.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.16 billion, a PE ratio of 295.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 1.11. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.80 and a 12 month high of $170.08.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DDOG. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Datadog from $135.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush raised shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.19.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

