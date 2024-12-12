Quarry LP Buys New Shares in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Quarry LP acquired a new position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 933 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 404.8% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Synovus Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.61.

Synovus Financial Stock Performance

SNV opened at $56.07 on Thursday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $33.44 and a 12-month high of $59.92. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.27 and its 200 day moving average is $45.66.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.14. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $564.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 68.78%.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

