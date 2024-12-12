Quarry LP Cuts Holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Quarry LP trimmed its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Boston Beer by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Boston Beer by 8.5% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, QV Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 0.4% during the third quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 20,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,971,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAM. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $355.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $389.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Boston Beer from $281.00 to $277.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Boston Beer from $300.00 to $309.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.82.

Boston Beer Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Boston Beer stock opened at $315.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $301.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.11. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $254.40 and a 52 week high of $371.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.07.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

