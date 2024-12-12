Quarry LP Cuts Stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Quarry LP lessened its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 70.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EME. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 34.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 526,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $192,028,000 after buying an additional 134,575 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 412,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,553,000 after acquiring an additional 88,909 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 354,045 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,427,000 after acquiring an additional 14,447 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 11.4% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 334,509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $144,016,000 after purchasing an additional 34,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 45.2% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 283,072 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,871,000 after purchasing an additional 88,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $445.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $518.75.

NYSE EME opened at $480.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $477.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $413.71. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $209.31 and a 1 year high of $532.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.09.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.82. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 34.99% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 5.08%.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

