Quarry LP Decreases Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Quarry LP decreased its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,311 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 352,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,290,000 after buying an additional 8,688 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 40,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 28,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3,150.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,760,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE O opened at $55.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.32. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $50.65 and a 52-week high of $64.88.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.75). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a jan 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.264 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous jan 25 dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 5.7%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 300.96%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Realty Income from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.54.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

