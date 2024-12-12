Quarry LP Grows Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Quarry LP grew its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 46.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALSN. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 128.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 30.6% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,281 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 38.8% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,366 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 11,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.44, for a total value of $1,384,309.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,165,413.52. This trade represents a 6.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas Eifert sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,095. This represents a 17.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,380 shares of company stock worth $2,830,837. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on ALSN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Allison Transmission from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Allison Transmission from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allison Transmission presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.88.

Read Our Latest Report on ALSN

Allison Transmission Stock Up 0.4 %

Allison Transmission stock opened at $114.43 on Thursday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.19 and a 12 month high of $122.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.25.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.08 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 12.18%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

(Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.