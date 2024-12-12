Quarry LP Has $31,000 Stock Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Quarry LP lessened its holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 87.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,511 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLO. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $711,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 267.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 204,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after buying an additional 148,753 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 30.2% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 429,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,897,000 after buying an additional 99,599 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the third quarter worth $1,571,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 180,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 87,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Flowers Foods Stock Performance

FLO stock opened at $21.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.20 and a 1-year high of $26.12.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.