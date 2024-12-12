Quarry LP Has $32,000 Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Quarry LP lessened its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in International Paper were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in International Paper by 88.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,839,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $871,447,000 after purchasing an additional 8,370,273 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 133.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,214,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $613,367,000 after acquiring an additional 8,132,332 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in International Paper by 125.1% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,235,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $206,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354,341 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in International Paper by 0.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,579,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,867,000 after purchasing an additional 9,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,295,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,006,000 after buying an additional 537,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IP stock opened at $54.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.44 and a beta of 1.02. International Paper has a 12 month low of $32.70 and a 12 month high of $60.36.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Paper will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 158.12%.

In related news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $29,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,925,050.60. The trade was a 1.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $188,592. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IP shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective (up previously from $57.00) on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of International Paper from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BNP Paribas lowered International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.20 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Argus upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.54.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

