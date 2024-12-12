Quarry LP Has $33,000 Position in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Free Report) by 508.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in Horizon Bancorp were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 1,656.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. 64.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on HBNC. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Horizon Bancorp in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Horizon Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

Horizon Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Horizon Bancorp stock opened at $17.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.82 million, a P/E ratio of 37.81 and a beta of 1.05. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.18 and a fifty-two week high of $19.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $102.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.17%.

Horizon Bancorp Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers checking, saving, money market, certificate of deposits, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits, as well as non-interest- and interest-bearing demand deposits.

