Quarry LP Has $34,000 Position in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Quarry LP raised its stake in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Free Report) by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 713 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Live Oak Bancshares were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 68.4% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC increased its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 1,885.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 161.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. 63.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

Live Oak Bancshares Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:LOB opened at $45.19 on Thursday. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $50.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.11 and a 200-day moving average of $41.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 1.66.

Live Oak Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Live Oak Bancshares ( NASDAQ:LOB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $241.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.55%.

Insider Transactions at Live Oak Bancshares

In other news, Director William Henderson Cameron purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.76 per share, for a total transaction of $39,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 202,217 shares in the company, valued at $8,040,147.92. This trade represents a 0.50 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO John W. Sutherland sold 12,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $616,812.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,735. This trade represents a 47.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on LOB. Truist Financial cut their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Live Oak Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LOB

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.