Quarry LP Has $35,000 Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Quarry LP lessened its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,965 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Invitation Homes by 496.9% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invitation Homes during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

INVH opened at $33.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.90. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $31.01 and a one year high of $37.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 157.75%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INVH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.80.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

