Quarry LP Has $35,000 Stake in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Quarry LP grew its stake in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) by 110.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in Enerpac Tool Group were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 31.2% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 7,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas raised its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 15.5% in the third quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 15,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPAC opened at $48.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.16 and a 200-day moving average of $41.92. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 52 week low of $28.24 and a 52 week high of $51.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 1.15.

Enerpac Tool Group ( NYSE:EPAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $158.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director E James Ferland, Jr. sold 1,938 shares of Enerpac Tool Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $85,601.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,695.99. The trade was a 2.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

