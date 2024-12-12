Quarry LP Has $37,000 Holdings in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Quarry LP grew its position in shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Free Report) by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,856 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in NETGEAR were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the third quarter worth about $91,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NETGEAR in the third quarter worth about $144,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in NETGEAR in the third quarter worth about $235,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in NETGEAR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NETGEAR in the 3rd quarter worth $255,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

NETGEAR Price Performance

Shares of NTGR opened at $25.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.87 million, a PE ratio of 38.82 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.35. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.48 and a 1-year high of $25.81.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc provides connectivity solutions the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and NETGEAR for Business. The Connected Home segment offers Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi mesh systems, Wi-Fi hotspots, digital displays, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi range extenders, powerline adapters, and Wi-Fi network adapters; and provides value-added service offerings, including security and privacy, technical support, and parental controls.

