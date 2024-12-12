Quarry LP Has $37,000 Stock Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 337.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the third quarter worth $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 76.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 65.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 284.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FCN opened at $198.94 on Thursday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.93 and a 12-month high of $243.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 0.12.

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.21). FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $926.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on FCN. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

