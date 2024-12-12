Quarry LP Has $39,000 Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Quarry LP decreased its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 31.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Hershey were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Hershey in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 218.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Hershey by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $191.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Hershey from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on Hershey from $202.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $226.00 to $209.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.94.

Hershey Trading Down 5.4 %

NYSE:HSY opened at $177.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $168.16 and a 1-year high of $211.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.62.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.13%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

