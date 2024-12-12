Quarry LP Increases Stock Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 394.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

J has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $166.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.78.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $135.12 on Thursday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.90 and a 52 week high of $150.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.70.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 25th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.33%.

About Jacobs Solutions

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.