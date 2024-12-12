Quarry LP Invests $33,000 in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,818 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FULT. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 511.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,256,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723,170 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 213.6% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,307,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,706,000 after acquiring an additional 890,630 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 272.2% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 861,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,622,000 after acquiring an additional 630,152 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Fulton Financial by 710.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 699,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,880,000 after acquiring an additional 613,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Fulton Financial by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,542,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,164,000 after acquiring an additional 567,771 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler set a $21.00 price objective on Fulton Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Stephens upgraded Fulton Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fulton Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

In related news, CEO Curtis J. Myers sold 24,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $511,902.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,299,817.36. This represents a 13.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FULT opened at $21.15 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.60 and its 200-day moving average is $18.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.77. Fulton Financial Co. has a one year low of $13.87 and a one year high of $22.49.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $487.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.04%.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

