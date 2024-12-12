Quarry LP Invests $35,000 in SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT)

Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in SkyWater Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 20.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 34,383 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in SkyWater Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in SkyWater Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Get SkyWater Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on SKYT shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of SkyWater Technology in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of SkyWater Technology from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

SkyWater Technology Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of SKYT stock opened at $9.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.51. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $12.97. The firm has a market cap of $438.44 million, a PE ratio of -26.29 and a beta of 3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

SkyWater Technology Profile

(Free Report)

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development, manufacturing, and packaging services in the United States. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWater Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWater Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.