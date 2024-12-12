Quarry LP Invests $39,000 in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meros Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Ranpak by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 943,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,068,000 after purchasing an additional 231,779 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Ranpak during the second quarter worth about $713,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ranpak by 177.4% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 127,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 81,552 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Ranpak by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 18,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ranpak in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 85.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PACK opened at $7.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $663.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.23 and a beta of 2.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.69. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $3.85 and a one year high of $9.04.

Ranpak ( NYSE:PACK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $92.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.76 million. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

PACK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Ranpak from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Baird R W lowered shares of Ranpak from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides product protection solutions and end-of-line automation solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands, as well as cold chain products, which are used to provide insulation for goods.

