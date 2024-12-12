Quarry LP Lowers Position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Quarry LP cut its holdings in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 36.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BRBR. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in BellRing Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,998,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in BellRing Brands by 135.2% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,473,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,221,000 after purchasing an additional 847,161 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in BellRing Brands by 665.2% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 627,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,847,000 after buying an additional 545,371 shares during the period. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB bought a new position in BellRing Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $30,753,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the third quarter worth about $30,699,000. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BRBR opened at $77.26 on Thursday. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.06 and a 52 week high of $79.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.94. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.86.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 103.89%. The business had revenue of $555.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BRBR. Citigroup boosted their price target on BellRing Brands from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on BellRing Brands from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on BellRing Brands from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BellRing Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.60.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

