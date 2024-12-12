Quarry LP Lowers Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Quarry LP reduced its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in NIKE were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 1,209,638.7% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,508,394 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $575,342,000 after buying an additional 6,507,856 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in NIKE in the third quarter worth $148,635,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in NIKE in the third quarter valued at $144,927,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 351.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,991,519 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $150,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 145.2% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,111,708 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $186,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on NIKE from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on NIKE from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on NIKE from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.39.

NIKE Price Performance

NKE opened at $78.83 on Thursday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.75 and a 1 year high of $123.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.02.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.64 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.85%.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.