Quarry LP Makes New $37,000 Investment in Crane (NYSE:CR)

Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 233 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Crane by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 771,709 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $111,882,000 after acquiring an additional 70,297 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Crane by 16.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 655,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $103,748,000 after acquiring an additional 91,029 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Crane by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 585,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $92,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Crane by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 430,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $62,420,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 12.5% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 384,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,758,000 after purchasing an additional 42,743 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CR opened at $170.19 on Thursday. Crane has a 52-week low of $106.33 and a 52-week high of $188.52. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 37.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.64.

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $597.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.06%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Crane from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.00.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

