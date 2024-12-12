Quarry LP Purchases 1,339 Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Free Report) by 315.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,764 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Zumiez were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 83.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Zumiez by 2,090.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ariadne Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Zumiez in the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Liliana Gil Valletta sold 3,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total transaction of $71,733.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,793.70. This represents a 17.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Price Performance

Zumiez stock opened at $21.77 on Thursday. Zumiez Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $31.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.27.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Zumiez had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $222.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. Zumiez’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Zumiez Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Zumiez from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Zumiez

About Zumiez

(Free Report)

Zumiez Inc operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company provides hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZUMZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.