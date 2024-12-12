Quarry LP Purchases 433 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 698.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 495 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 15.4% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 375,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,684,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,136,697 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $77,852,000 after purchasing an additional 172,605 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $523,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 291.3% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 20,530 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 15,283 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globus Medical Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of GMED opened at $82.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 123.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.06 and its 200-day moving average is $72.52. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.75 and a 12 month high of $87.22.

Insider Activity

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical device company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $625.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.69 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 3.69%. Globus Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel T. Scavilla sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $4,801,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann D. Rhoads sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,055,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,017,318.24. This represents a 25.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,500 shares of company stock worth $8,730,350. Insiders own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Globus Medical Profile

(Free Report)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

See Also

