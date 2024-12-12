Quarry LP Purchases 820 Shares of Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT)

Quarry LP grew its holdings in Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Free Report) by 210.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Artivion were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in Artivion by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,793,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,658,000 after purchasing an additional 124,725 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Artivion by 4.9% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 598,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,342,000 after buying an additional 27,906 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Artivion by 58.4% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 340,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,074,000 after buying an additional 125,668 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Artivion by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 301,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sio Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Artivion during the 3rd quarter worth $3,226,000. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Artivion Price Performance

AORT stock opened at $29.92 on Thursday. Artivion, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.48 and a 1 year high of $30.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,496.00 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.14.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, VP Andrew M. Green sold 7,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $228,540.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,090. The trade was a 18.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Amy Horton sold 12,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $325,417.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 139,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,664,912.02. This trade represents a 8.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,377 shares of company stock worth $682,356. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AORT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Artivion from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Artivion from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Artivion in a report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Artivion in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

Artivion Company Profile

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

