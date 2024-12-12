Quarry LP Purchases New Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 34.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,015,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,821,000 after buying an additional 1,291,214 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,252,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,732,000 after acquiring an additional 85,299 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in Floor & Decor by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,123,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,720,000 after purchasing an additional 16,125 shares during the last quarter. Worldly Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Worldly Partners Management LLC now owns 1,019,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,604,000 after purchasing an additional 8,517 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Floor & Decor by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 842,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,810,000 after purchasing an additional 115,876 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FND shares. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Floor & Decor from $97.50 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.37.

Floor & Decor Price Performance

Floor & Decor stock opened at $113.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.50. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.06 and a 52 week high of $135.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 62.80, a P/E/G ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.83.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

