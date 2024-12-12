Quarry LP Raises Stock Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 13.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 27,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 6.1% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 121.3% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.90, for a total value of $1,648,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 252,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,790,303.10. This trade represents a 5.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.44, for a total transaction of $2,575,281.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 172,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,372,001.96. This represents a 12.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 473,544 shares of company stock valued at $43,247,351 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $114.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.47. The company has a market cap of $39.29 billion, a PE ratio of -440.33 and a beta of 1.10. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.24 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $430.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 7.18% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NET. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.40.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

