Quarry LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Quarry LP lowered its holdings in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 72.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 507 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Robert Half by 489.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Robert Half during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Robert Half by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half alerts:

Robert Half Stock Up 1.0 %

RHI stock opened at $75.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 1.24. Robert Half Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.05 and a fifty-two week high of $88.39.

Robert Half Dividend Announcement

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Robert Half had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Robert Half from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Robert Half

Insider Transactions at Robert Half

In other Robert Half news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total value of $76,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,248.50. This trade represents a 7.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half Profile

(Free Report)

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.