Quarry LP Sells 1,187 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Quarry LP lowered its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 55.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 0.9% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 15,009,959 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $512,890,000 after purchasing an additional 137,209 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,403,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $355,479,000 after buying an additional 550,970 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,771,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $128,852,000 after buying an additional 302,752 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,914,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $99,597,000 after buying an additional 475,493 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,733,703 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $93,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,434 shares during the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Axalta Coating Systems Price Performance

Shares of AXTA opened at $38.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.44. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52-week low of $30.40 and a 52-week high of $41.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 24.92%. Axalta Coating Systems’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AXTA shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.