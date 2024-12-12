Quarry LP Sells 2,121 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Quarry LP reduced its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 71.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,121 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in BorgWarner by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,110 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,729 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 15,883 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,595 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 18.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 8,444 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in BorgWarner by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,194 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BWA has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 20,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total value of $704,248.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 206,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,094,897.32. This trade represents a 9.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $197,334.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,303,096.80. The trade was a 13.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,010 shares of company stock worth $7,678,076 in the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

Shares of BWA opened at $35.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.19. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.51 and a 52-week high of $38.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.68.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 11.17%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

