Quarry LP Sells 7 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Quarry LP reduced its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 26.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 205,108.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 248,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,506,000 after purchasing an additional 248,181 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the second quarter worth about $2,913,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 18.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 878,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,665,000 after acquiring an additional 137,564 shares during the period. Swedbank AB grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 352.8% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 94,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,137,000 after acquiring an additional 73,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,873,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,845,207,000 after acquiring an additional 70,154 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MercadoLibre Stock Up 1.0 %

MELI opened at $1,897.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $96.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.57. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,324.99 and a 12 month high of $2,161.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,998.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,879.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on MELI. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price target (up previously from $2,000.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $2,450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,530.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,250.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,800.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,267.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,984.98, for a total value of $99,249.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,425.24. This trade represents a 17.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

